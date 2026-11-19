GERB-SDS will propose a limited number of changes to the 2027 budget between the first and second readings. MP Krasimir Valchev made the statement from the corridors of parliament.

According to him, the proposals will be related to the parliamentary group's main criticisms of the financial framework. Valchev stressed that the ruling parties bear the main responsibility for the budget, but expressed doubt that GERB-SDS's proposals would be adopted.

Criticism of Inflation and Debt

“Our political group will propose changes. They will not be that many. They will be limited in number and related to our main criticisms of the budget. Whatever we propose, it will be rejected,” Valchev said.

According to the MP, the main problem with the 2027 budget is the continuing inflation, combined with a policy of taking out loans and injecting funds into the economy. He pointed out that the growth of gross domestic product is due to inflation and consumption, but said that this does not lead to an improvement in people's situation.

Valchev said that incomes in the public sector would increase by a percentage lower than inflation. He described the reduction in capital expenditure, investment and funding for education as particularly problematic.

Warning About Schools and Kindergartens

“We have the worst combination – debt, inflation and falling incomes. This budget is neither left-wing nor right-wing, neither anti-inflationary nor anti-crisis, and it neither stimulates development,” the MP said.

Valchev also drew attention to funding for schools and kindergartens. According to him, they will receive the same funding but will have to cover higher expenses, including for food, without having an additional source of funds.

The MP described inflation as the “most convenient tax” and said that the draft budget offered neither anti-crisis measures nor incentives for development. Following its adoption at first reading, GERB-SDS will be able to submit its proposals before the second vote.