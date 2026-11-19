Dozens of reports of damage have been filed in Sofia following the strong wind and torrential rain. The Sofia Municipality’s Directorate for Emergency Assistance and Prevention responded to 28 reports of fallen trees, 14 dangerous pieces of sheet metal, nine dangerous billboards and 20 dangerous construction sites.

Twenty-five reports of flooding were also received after the rain. Eight teams are working on site – six emergency teams handling reports of flooded areas and fallen trees, and two expert teams carrying out inspections and assessing the situation.

250 reports of damage across the country

Between 8 p.m. on November 18 and 8 a.m. on November 19, the 112 emergency number received 250 reports of damage caused by strong winds across the country, the Directorate of the National 112 System said.

The reports are related to the severe weather conditions, for which the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a yellow warning for strong winds in 15 regions.

Yellow warning in 15 regions

The warning is in effect for Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Montana, Pleven, Razgrad, Ruse, Sofia Region, Sofia City, Silistra, Targovishte and Shumen.