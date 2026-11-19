Vice Admiral Mitko Petev has declined the offer to become Chief of Defence. Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov told the parliamentary Defence Committee that he had personally discussed with the former presidential adviser on national security the possibility of taking up the post following the withdrawal of Admiral Emil Eftimov. Petev cited personal reasons for his decision.

“I have had no conflict either with Admiral Eftimov or with Admiral Petev,” Stoyanov said. He specified that the conversation with the vice admiral took place after Eftimov had submitted a report requesting his release from military service.

According to the minister, Petev’s personal decision should be respected. “Any such personal decision should be respected, and I respect their decision,” Stoyanov said.

Eftimov to leave office in January

Emil Eftimov submitted a report requesting his release from military service on 30 September, with three months’ notice. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the decision, but the reasons for it were not made public.

On 28 October, the Council of Ministers proposed that the president dismiss Eftimov as Chief of Defence and release him from military service. President Iliana Iotova signed the decree on 5 November, and it was published in the State Gazette on 13 November.

According to the decree, the dismissal will take effect on 2 January 2027. Eftimov has been Chief of Defence since 30 March 2020.

No successor to the post has yet been officially announced. Mitko Petev’s refusal leaves the choice of a new Chief of Defence open.

Sources: nova.bg