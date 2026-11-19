“Democratic Bulgaria” presented a package of 15 legislative and budgetary measures for families with children, which it proposes should be included in the 2027 Budget. According to the available estimates, the measures are worth €179.09 million, while the interim financial framework amounts to €193.84 million due to the inclusion of preliminary estimates and a reduction in tax revenues.

“We are proposing the ‘Family First’ measures because we are a right-wing coalition, and for right-wing coalitions the family is the most important part of society,” DB MP Vladislav Panev said at a briefing in the National Assembly.

€1,000 for every newborn

One of the main ideas is for the state to open a personal investment account called “Future” for every child born after January 1, 2027, and deposit €1,000 into it. Under the proposal, the funds will be invested in international markets and accumulate until the holder turns 60, with exceptions envisaged in extraordinary circumstances. The measure has been allocated €50 million.

DB is also proposing an additional tax relief of €500 for one child, €1,000 for two children and €2,000 for three or more children. These amounts differ from the €1,500 for two children cited in the initiative’s initial description. The published detailed calculation of the proposal specifies a €1,000 relief for two children.

Support for multiple pregnancies and returning to work

For twins, it is proposed that the family receive the regular maternity benefit and two additional monthly allowances, each amounting to 70% of the benefit. For triplets, the additional allowance will be paid for each of the three children. Payments will continue until the children turn one, without changing the length of the leave.

The calculations use data on 1,682 twins and 15 triplets born in 2025. The preliminary estimated annual cost is €8.23 million.

Another measure provides for 100% of the childcare benefit during the second year if the mother returns to work. The additional cost compared with the planned 75% benefit is estimated at approximately €6.1 million annually.

Nurseries, education and housing

The package includes higher compensation for children without a place in a nursery or kindergarten and equal funding for standalone nurseries and nursery groups within kindergartens. The preliminary annual cost cited for the latter measure is €40 million.

Student mothers up to the age of 27 who are studying under state-funded programs and have enrolled for the semester will be exempt from semester fees. €2.5 million has been allocated for this purpose. An increase in scholarships for Bulgarian students and students from Bulgarian communities abroad is also being proposed. The monthly scholarship for the latter group is proposed to increase from €122.71 to €204.52.

For young families with at least one child, a guarantee mechanism through the Bulgarian Development Bank is being proposed for the purchase of a first home. The guarantee will cover a down payment of between 15% and 20%, while the proposed property value ceiling is €300,000. The package also includes a 30% reduction in the tax on the acquisition of a home.

Measures for children with health and educational needs

DB is proposing funding for allowances for children with permanent disabilities and a program providing free sports and rehabilitation for children with health problems from low-income families. The program’s initial funding is €10 million for 2027.

Early screening for speech, language and communication difficulties is also being proposed. The preliminary cost of adapting a test, integrating it with the National Health Information System, training specialists and conducting examinations is €1 million.

Full-day provision is envisaged in a total of 102 classes at the 34 centers for special educational support. The additional funding has been calculated at €1.632 million annually.

The final measure is the creation of an electronic portal called “My Family,” which will show parents what allowances, tax breaks and services they are entitled to. An expenditure of €1.5 million has been allocated for it.

DB is proposing that the funds be secured by cutting ineffective capital expenditure by €500 million and through additional dividend revenue from the sale of shares in subsidiaries of the Bulgarian Energy Holding. The coalition clarified that the final financial framework will be determined after further costing of the measures.