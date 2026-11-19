Reserve Colonel Dr. Petar Ganchev has died – one of Bulgaria’s leading specialists in hyperbaric and diving medicine. His death was announced by the Governing Board of the Bulgarian National Association for Underwater Activities.

The memorial service for the military doctor will be held on November 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the “St. Procopius of Varna” Church in Varna. Relatives, colleagues and representatives of the maritime community will be able to pay their final respects to him.

Submarine doctor and diving medicine specialist

During his professional career, Dr. Petar Ganchev served as a military doctor and submarine doctor. His work was related to the safety, health and protection of the lives of people who work in and explore the depths of the sea.

He was a longtime member of the Governing Board of the Bulgarian National Association for Underwater Activities and took part in the public life of the diving and maritime community.

“His knowledge, high professionalism and dedication left a lasting mark on the development of underwater activities in Bulgaria,” the association said.

His colleagues remember him as a mentor

The BNAUA described him as an irreplaceable expert, a wise mentor and a true friend. According to his colleagues, Dr. Ganchev was always ready to help and share his accumulated experience with young specialists.

The association’s leadership expressed its condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the deceased doctor.

Sources: dunavmost.com, maritime.bg