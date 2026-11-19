Five years of access to the networks of the Bulgarian state administration was most likely part of an operation commissioned by a foreign state. Cybersecurity expert Hristian Daskalov said this on NOVA NEWS. According to him, more than 130 gigabytes of internal information were extracted from the systems.

Daskalov clarified that no specific country has been publicly identified as the party behind the attack. In his view, however, the prolonged collection of administrative documents does not correspond to the usual attacks carried out for ransom or to hacktivism.

Compromised access left the attackers undetected

“This was certainly a commissioned operation, because no hacker collects administrative information for five years simply to inform themselves. The pattern points specifically to a state-sponsored attack,” said Hristian Daskalov.

According to the expert’s analysis, the breach did not require sophisticated technology. The likely scenario involved compromising an employee with high-level access privileges, for example through phishing. The attackers could then use the leaked username and password while the account holder continued working, unaware that their credentials had fallen into чужи ръце.

“My thesis is that this was a low-tech attack,” Daskalov said. According to him, institutions and companies around the world typically need between six and eight months to detect external intrusion. In the Bulgarian case, however, no one monitored the system logs sufficiently to determine who was accessing the network, when and from where.

The breach was linked to the electronic document management system, to which the central executive authorities and numerous municipalities are connected. The first public announcement about the case was made by Minister Ivan Vasilev in August. Following the subsequent analysis, the attackers were removed from the state infrastructure.

Personal data may be present, but a public leak was not the objective

The downloaded information may include personal data from reports, receipts, draft decisions and electoral rolls. Daskalov noted, however, that the profile of the operation does not indicate an objective of mass dissemination of personal data.

“Citizens should rather not actively worry about the situation,” the expert said.

He warned that the centralized cybersecurity system still does not cover the entire administration. Protection has been introduced in 50 institutions, while there are more than 200 municipalities, and a significant proportion of them remain outside the protected perimeter.

Organizational protection is also necessary

According to Daskalov, software solutions alone cannot guarantee complete security. He recommended that institutions limit the storage of old information, archive the necessary documents and introduce stricter internal rules.

“No one is protected, even with the best technology,” Hristian Daskalov concluded.

Sources: nova.bg