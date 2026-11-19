The leader of „We Continue the Change“ Asen Vasilev posted a video in which he throws the draft state budget for 2027 into a waste bin. Before that, a pigeon soils it in the video, while the political message is directed against the financial framework that is due to be discussed in the plenary hall.

The finale of the video is related to the release of GTA VI. Vasilev recommends that people „play“, presenting the new game as good news against the backdrop of the dispute surrounding the budget.

The draft budget for 2027 was approved at first reading by the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee on November 17. On November 19, the financial framework also received support from other standing committees of the National Assembly. The debate in the plenary hall is forthcoming.

The projections envisage revenues of EUR 51.07 billion, expenditures of EUR 55.97 billion and a deficit of 3.5 percent. The maximum new government debt is planned to reach EUR 8.6 billion. During the discussion, Vasilev wore a feather tie, which he explained by the role of feathers in the Budget Committee.

GTA VI released after 13 years of waiting

GTA VI hit the market on November 19, 13 years after its predecessor, GTA V. According to estimates cited by media outlets, the game has surpassed 17 million copies sold and generated USD 1.65 billion in revenue in the first hours of its release.

Sources: news.bg, nova.bg, bta.bg