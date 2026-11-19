“We Continue the Change” will not enter into a national coalition with “Democratic Bulgaria” or any other political force for the upcoming local elections. The decision on cooperation will be made separately in each municipality, PP leader Asen Vasilev said on the “Off the Air” podcast hosted by Maria Tsantsarova.

According to him, after the presidential election, the party is now turning its efforts toward the local vote. Vasilev rejected the possibility of a new national alliance with DB and explained the position by pointing to the differences between the two formations.

PP and DB will decide locally

Asen Vasilev said that PP and DB have different political profiles and, according to polling data, receive greater support when they run independently.

“We have greater support separately,” Asen Vasilev said.

He pointed out that there are voters who like DB but do not approve of PP, and vice versa. Nevertheless, the leader of “We Continue the Change” said that the two formations could continue cooperating on key issues in parliament.

In the most recent snap parliamentary election in April, PP and DB ran in a joint coalition. In the current National Assembly, they operate as two separate parliamentary groups. For the local elections, PP is open to partnerships with initiative committees and other political formations, not only with DB.

“Local circumstances differ. The way you approach Sofia and Smolyan is different,” Vasilev said.

No decision yet on the Sofia candidacy

Asked whom he would support for mayor of Sofia—incumbent mayor Vasil Terziev or former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov—Vasilev replied: “I vote in Haskovo.”

He clarified that PP’s candidate for the capital would not be selected single-handedly. Before that, the party would consult its Sofia structures, municipal councillors and national leadership.

Vasilev gave a mixed assessment of Vasil Terziev’s administration. Among the projects completed, he cited multi-storey car parks, the expansion of the metro and the construction of more than 10 new kindergartens. According to him, spending on waste collection fees had been brought under control, but the shortage of places in kindergartens remains.

As problems, he cited the unresolved issue, in his words, of the city’s appearance and the serious conflict between the mayor and the Sofia Municipal Council. Vasilev said that the final assessment of the administration should be given by the people of Sofia.

Vasilev also commented on the presidential election

The PP leader said that the presidential election had demonstrated serious public disappointment. He pointed out that one million people who had voted in the parliamentary election in April did not participate in the presidential election.

PP and DB supported Andrey Gyurov, who was nominated by an initiative committee. According to Vasilev, his party’s voters had been mobilised, while supporters of Rumen Radev had not shown the same level of activity.