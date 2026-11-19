Bulgaria will not reinstate compulsory conscription at least until 2035. Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said this during a hearing before the parliamentary Defence Committee.

“At least until 2035, our vision is not to deal with conscription at all, but rather to strengthen the voluntary reserve and service in it,” Stoyanov said.

Changes to the Reserve Act are being prepared

The Ministry of Defence is preparing amendments to the Reserve of the Armed Forces Act. The aim is to expand opportunities for the training of citizens who voluntarily wish to undergo military training.

A round table is planned for December to discuss the proposed legislative changes. One of the options under consideration is for voluntary service in the reserve to be supported by military training courses lasting two to three months.

Financial reasons behind the decision not to reinstate conscription

As early as mid-October, the minister told BNT that reinstating compulsory military service was not realistic over the next 10-15 years. He cited financial constraints as the main reason.

Compulsory military service was abolished in 2008. According to Stoyanov, since then, people with military training have gradually moved out of the age groups suitable for inclusion in the mobilisation reserve.

That is why the Ministry of Defence is focusing on rejuvenating and training the reserve instead of reinstating conscription. The upcoming discussions in December should show what specific amendments will be proposed to the law.

Sources: news.bg