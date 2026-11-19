The National Assembly approved two projects to modernize the Bulgarian Armed Forces, with a total value of over €1.7 billion. The country is expected to acquire 57 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers from France and five more IRIS-T SLM air defense systems from Germany. Once the new order is completed, Bulgaria should have a total of six IRIS-T SLM systems.

The artillery equipment project is worth up to €686 million, while €1.106 billion has been allocated for the five additional IRIS-T SLM systems. The funding will be provided through the SAFE instrument, which grants loans to strengthen the defense capabilities of European Union member states.

Air defense against aircraft and cruise missiles

The IRIS-T SLM systems are designed to protect against aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and other aerial threats. Their acquisition is linked to the need for better protection of the airspace, critical infrastructure and military facilities.

The new systems are part of efforts to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and its commitments as a NATO member. Bulgaria has also joined the Alliance's initiative to reinforce air defense on the eastern flank.

57 howitzers for the Land Forces

The French CAESARs are self-propelled howitzers with a caliber of 155 mm and a range of up to 40 kilometers. They are to replace the outdated Soviet artillery equipment currently operated by the Land Forces. The project also includes ammunition and ancillary equipment.

Delivery of the howitzers must be completed by the end of 2030. The project is part of the broader program to rearm and modernize the armed forces.

Disputes over the cost and transparency

During the parliamentary debates, questions were raised about how the cost of the artillery project was calculated. GERB-SDS pointed out that its value had increased by €35 million compared with the previous version. Hristo Gadjev said that there was not enough detailed information about the individual costs and that the parliamentary group would abstain in the vote.

Democratic Bulgaria also expressed doubts about possible intermediaries and companies linked to the deal. The Ministry of Defense explained that the increase was intended to cover unforeseen expenses and did not necessarily mean that the entire amount would be spent.

“Prices exceeding the approved financial limit will not be allowed,” the Ministry of Defense assured.

Negotiations on the specific contracts are forthcoming. The two projects have been approved as investment expenditures, while the final parameters will be determined within the acquisition procedures.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg