Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on November 23, 2021, a tourist bus operated by Besa Trans crashed into the roadside barrier at the 31st kilometer of the Struma motorway, near the village of Bosnek. The vehicle caught fire and burned out completely. It was carrying 52 people from Istanbul to Skopje.

Forty-five people were killed. Twelve of them were children. Seven passengers survived but were injured. Initial reports gave varying figures for the number of children killed, but consolidated data from the Bulgarian News Agency and subsequent reports by media outlets in North Macedonia indicate that there were 12 children.

Investigation points to loss of control

The Bulgarian investigation concluded that the bus left the active lane after the driver lost control. The then Deputy Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov stated:

“The cause was the driver’s loss of control over the bus and the high speed, which was inappropriate but not above the permitted limit.”

The conclusion did not lead to criminal proceedings against the driver, who was among those killed.

Alongside the criminal investigation, relatives of the victims and survivors filed civil claims against the Road Infrastructure Agency. On January 7, 2025, the Pernik District Court ruled that the agency bore 10% of the responsibility for the damage caused. The ruling cited problems with the organization and characteristics of the road section. The court awarded each claimant compensation of 20,000 leva.

The separate case concerning Besa Trans’ license

In North Macedonia, a separate case was brought against Besa Trans owner and manager Bekim Hadziu and against the company. It concerns the use of a falsified document for international transport, rather than directly establishing the causes of the crash in Bulgaria.

The initial 2024 sentence was overturned by the Skopje Court of Appeal, and the case was sent back for a new hearing. In March 2026, Hadziu was again sentenced to 20 months in prison, while the company was fined 800,000 denars and banned from international transport for four years. On October 26, the case was sent to the Skopje Court of Appeal, where the appeals are pending.

Thus, five years after the tragedy, separate court rulings have been issued concerning the condition of the road and the carrier’s documents, but the criminal case in North Macedonia has still not been finally concluded. The crash near Bosnek remains the deadliest bus tragedy in Bulgaria’s recent history.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg, alsat.mk