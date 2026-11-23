Livestock breeders, farmers and beekeepers protested at the Triangle of Power in Sofia, calling for a long-term state policy for the development of the sector. The participants are demanding fair distribution of funds, transparency and oversight in providing support to producers.

According to the protesters, agricultural producers have been placed at the mercy of administrative decisions, constant inspections and complicated procedures. They claim that subsidies do not always reach the people who actually produce.

Producers call for less paperwork

One of the main demands is a reduction in the administrative burden. “The administrative burden should be reduced - less bureaucracy for us,” said livestock breeder Georgi Yakimov. In his words, farmers are constantly filling out applications, declarations and registrations, while some producers are unable to cope with the paperwork.

Doctor Violeta Boteva said that support for Bulgarian production is also linked to the pursuit of a healthy generation: “All of us who want healthy children, a healthy generation, must protect Bulgarian production.”

Calls for aid because of the drought

NOVA TV reported that the protest was a continuation of demonstrations by livestock breeders that began in early November. Additional demands included fair distribution of crisis aid because of the drought and measures to save endangered Bulgarian breeds.

By the time the information was published, no specific response from the institutions or scheduled talks with the protesters had been announced.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg