Lovech is observing three days of mourning following the death of Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech. By order of Mayor Stratsimir Petkov, November 22, 23 and 24 have been declared days of mourning throughout the municipality. At the Cathedral Church of “St. St. Cyril and Methodius,” laypeople paid their respects to the clergyman, who for 25 years was the shepherd of Orthodox Christians in the Lovech Diocese.

The city’s residents describe him as a spiritual father who helped poor and suffering people. “He cared greatly for suffering and poor people. He set up a kitchen and made sure that poor people were provided with hot food every day,” Miroslava Georgieva said.

Among the projects with which Metropolitan Gavriil remains associated in Lovech are the soup kitchen for the poor, the Orthodox school and the Cathedral Church of “St. St. Cyril and Methodius” in the city center. During the report, it was noted that to build the church, he sold his inherited apartment in Sofia and donated the proceeds.

“He donated a great deal of money, built the church in the city center, and donated to and helped with the construction of many other churches,” said Denitsa Dimitrova. Emilia Berova recalled a conversation with the bishop during a difficult time: “I cried once and he said a few words to comfort me.”

“A true monk and mentor in the faith”

Miroslava Georgieva described Metropolitan Gavriil as a man who not only spoke about Orthodoxy but also lived it through a strict and pure life. Margarita Doncheva described him as a wise, sensible and calm man from whom people could take an example.

“To me, he was a spiritual father, a true monk, a true bishop, a true man, a true mentor in the faith,” said Father Mihail Kovachev. Patriarch Daniil also said that the Church had lost one of its pillars.

Metropolitan Gavriil died at the age of 76 after receiving treatment at the Military Medical Academy. His body was laid out for public viewing in the Synodal Chapel in Sofia. The Holy Synod is yet to determine the date and time of the funeral service and burial, as well as the administrator of the widowed Lovech Diocese.

Sources: bntnews.bg