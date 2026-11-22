Electricity and heating prices for household consumers will not change until June 30, 2027, Energy Minister Iva Petrova said. According to her, the increase in natural gas prices will not be passed on to heating bills, while a separate compensation program is being prepared for households that heat their homes directly with gas.

“Our energy system is prepared and will withstand these challenges,” Petrova said in an interview with bTV. She noted that power generation companies had completed their scheduled maintenance, while teams and equipment had been mobilized on the transmission and distribution networks. According to the minister, natural gas supplies have been secured.

The increase in gas prices is already a fact. The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission reported an increase of more than 30% in November, while the final price depends on the supply mix and international quotations. “Bulgargaz” has secured additional quantities from the storage facility in “Chiren,” while ten liquefied natural gas deliveries have been contracted for the 2026-2027 gas year.

Compensation for electricity, heating and gas

Households will be protected through the Electricity System Security Fund. It receives funds from a 5% contribution on electricity producers’ revenues, from the sale of emission allowances, and from state-owned companies and producers operating under a revenue cap. The fund will also compensate district heating companies for the increase in gas prices, so that it does not change heating prices for household consumers.

For households that use natural gas directly for heating, a program with a budget of around €10 million is under discussion. It would cover approximately 137,000-150,000 households during the months from November to March. The compensation is expected to cover half of the difference between the regulated price and the forecast price for the respective quarter, with the assistance reaching consumers through their bills.

New model for battery systems

Petrova defended the idea that operators of standalone battery systems should participate in the general compensation mechanisms. More than 6 gigawatts of storage systems have been integrated in Bulgaria in less than a year and a half. The minister said that revenues from this activity exceeded €4 million in 2025, while in October 2026 alone they reached approximately €30 million.

The proposal is for the 5% contribution to be calculated on the operators’ net rather than gross revenues. The expected revenue for the fund is between €1 million and €1.5 million per month. The final parameters must be clarified by the National Assembly.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg, bgnes.bg