Rain and strong winds are expected in Bulgaria on Monday, November 23. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, skies will be mostly cloudy, while winds will be moderate to strong from the southwest. In the afternoon, with the cold atmospheric front, they will shift to the northwest and strengthen.

During the night, rain will fall in many parts of western and central Bulgaria, with thunderstorms also possible in the northwestern regions. During the day, rain will also fall in the eastern parts of the country. There will be more sunshine there before noon, but in the afternoon the rainfall will spread.

Overnight temperatures will be between 5° and 10°. Before noon, they will reach 15°-20°, but around and after noon they will quickly drop. In the higher western plains, the rain may briefly mix with and turn to snow. Thunderstorms and hail are possible in southeastern Bulgaria.

Weather by city

In Sofia, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 6°, and the maximum around 10°. In Plovdiv, the maximum temperature will be around 15°, in Varna around 18°, and in Burgas around 19°. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts significant cloud cover with rain for all four cities.

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with rain, and snow above 1,800 meters. In the afternoon, the snow line will descend. The maximum temperature at 1,200 meters will be around 7°, and at 2,000 meters around 1°.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will be significant. There will be more sunshine before noon, followed by rain, accompanied by thunderstorms in some places. Moderate to strong southwesterly winds will blow, shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. The sea will be moderately rough, at 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, while maximum temperatures will range between 17° and 20°.

Sources: bta.bg