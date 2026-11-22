Attacks against ships in the Black Sea pose serious risks to Varna’s security and economy, with tourism and shipping potentially being the hardest hit. Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev said this in an interview with BNT.

According to him, companies in the shipping sector are already reporting a drop of between 40% and 60% in inquiries and orders for the coming months. Between 4,500 and 5,000 people work in the industry, which, according to Kotsev, puts employment at risk.

“If these companies’ revenues continue to decline, it could lead to employees being laid off,” the mayor said.

Kotsev said that for now he had seen no indications of a decline in bookings for the 2027 tourist season, but that it was too early to draw definitive conclusions. In his view, the primary responsibility for responding to security risks lies with governments, the European Union and NATO.

Municipality calls for repairs to the Asparuhov Bridge

The condition of the Asparuhov Bridge was also among the topics discussed in the interview. Kotsev said that the municipality had repeatedly called on the state to begin a procedure for a major renovation.

The bridge connects Varna with the Asparuhovo and Galata neighborhoods and is of strategic importance for the development of the southern part of the city. According to the mayor, the structure is entirely state-owned, and responsibility for it lies with the state, represented by the Road Infrastructure Agency. The municipality is responsible for the road surface and associated elements.

Kotsev: The site next to the hospital will not be sold

The mayor described the “Baba Alino” case as part of a broader problem involving illegal construction and the unauthorized takeover of properties in Varna. He said he expected action from the state, including legislative changes and the criminalization of illegal construction on an exceptionally large scale.

Kotsev was adamant that the site next to the District Hospital would not be sold. He explained that including properties in the budget program did not mean that their sale was mandatory and that none of the properties on the list would be sold.

No final decision on a second term

Regarding future political partnerships, Kotsev described cooperation between “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” as the most natural option. He did not rule out other possibilities, saying that decisions would be made next year.

The mayor did not give a definitive answer as to whether he would run for a second term. However, he said he was ready to continue the fight he had begun against economic and political interests that, in his view, were trying to influence the governance of Varna.

“I believe this fight must continue. I am ready to continue it,” Blagomir Kotsev said.

Sources: bntnews.bg