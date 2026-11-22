Prime Minister Rumen Radev declared Saudi Arabia a partner for Bulgaria in attracting strategic investments after his meeting in Riyadh with the Kingdom’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The talks covered energy, industrial parks, high-value-added manufacturing, tourism, urban planning, the defense industry and digitalization.

“The ambition to modernize Bulgaria and attract investment has a partner in Saudi Arabia,” Radev said after the talks. He identified Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund as a possible financial instrument, but did not announce a specific amount, an approved investor or a final decision on a separate project.

Saudi teams to visit Bulgaria

The next step will be a visit by Saudi expert teams to Bulgaria in the coming weeks. According to the prime minister, they are to begin planning and preparing specific projects. Thus, the political talks between Sofia and Riyadh are expected to move on to work on individual investment proposals.

Radev said that the meeting with Mohammed bin Salman confirmed the willingness for high-level bilateral dialogue to lead to more pragmatic economic cooperation. The visit was at the invitation of the Saudi Crown Prince and included a government delegation with the relevant ministers.

Sofia–Riyadh air route and railway corridor

Separately, Transport Minister Georgi Peev discussed the restoration of the direct air route between Sofia and Riyadh with his Saudi counterpart, Saleh Al-Jasser. According to Peev, the connection would support business, tourism and people-to-people contacts. The two ministers also discussed technological cooperation in air traffic management.

The meeting also examined the possibility of a railway transport corridor from Saudi Arabia through Turkey and Bulgaria to Europe. Peev described it as a possible alternative to maritime transport from the Middle East and said that the Saudi transport minister would visit Bulgaria for talks on specific initiatives.

In his statement after the meeting, Radev spoke of a future railway corridor through Iraq, Syria and Turkey to Bulgaria and Europe. The discrepancy in the description of the route shows that the project is still at the discussion stage and that no final plan has been publicly presented.

Invitation to a summit in 2027

Rumen Radev invited Mohammed bin Salman to participate in the connectivity summit that Bulgaria will host jointly with the European Commission on April 8, 2027. According to the Bulgarian prime minister, connectivity is key both to security and to economic development.

By the end of the visit, the announced results were mainly related to upcoming expert missions, project preparation and political commitments. The specific investment decisions, the amount of any potential funding and the implementation timelines remain to be clarified.

Sources: government.bg, bta.bg