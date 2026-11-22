The Supreme Administrative Court rejected investigator Boyko Atanasov’s appeal against the election of Emilia Rusinova as administrative head of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. The decision of the Prosecutorial College of the Supreme Judicial Council was made on 18 February 2026, when Rusinova received 8 votes, while Atanasov received none.

The SAC found that, as of the date of the election, no disciplinary sanction had been imposed on Rusinova by a decision that had entered into force. According to the court, the lawfulness of the challenged act must be assessed as of the date it was issued – 18 February 2026.

In his appeal, Atanasov claimed that the procedure had been conducted mechanically, without clear criteria and reasoning. He also challenged the importance attached to “a good working climate and comfort” in the prosecutor’s office, pointing out that this was not among the priorities defined by law for the work of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

“The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office is the only regional prosecutor’s office in the Republic of Bulgaria that prosecutes perpetrators of political corruption,” Atanasov wrote in his appeal.

The investigator maintained that, during the interview with Rusinova, no questions had been asked about the results in cases involving political and economic crime. He also questioned the powers of the Prosecutorial College to make personnel appointments after the Supreme Judicial Council’s term expired in 2022.

Dissenting opinion on the SJC’s term of office

The judicial panel rejected the argument that the decision on the election was null and void because the SJC’s term had expired. The SAC stated that the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union of 30 April 2025, cited by Atanasov, did not support the conclusion that the specific election was null and void.

However, the case includes a dissenting opinion by the reporting judge. According to the judge, the election was substantively unlawful because it had been carried out by a body whose term of office had expired, thereby violating the requirement for the independence of magistrates.

The SAC distinguished the dispute over the lawfulness of the election from the subsequent disciplinary proceedings against Rusinova. The proceedings were initiated by the Prosecutorial College in May 2026, but according to the court, they cannot alter the assessment of the election held on 18 February.

The court also noted that issues related to allegations of possible disciplinary violations must be clarified in the separate proceedings. Until they are concluded, Rusinova remains covered by the presumption of innocence.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, dnes.dir.bg