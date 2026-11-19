Bulgaria’s military information was not affected in the five-year cyberespionage operation during which more than 60 million pages of documentation were extracted from the state administration. This was confirmed to bTV by the State Intelligence Agency and the Ministry of Defence.

The State Intelligence Agency said that its information systems had not been affected by the cyberoperation. However, the agency is participating “actively” in identifying the perpetrators. No response has been received from the State Agency for National Security regarding the case or whether the affected networks had been under surveillance.

More than 130 gigabytes of documents extracted

Access to state networks continued for five years, with at least 130 gigabytes of information downloaded. The volume is equivalent to more than 62 million pages of documents. The attack affected infrastructure used by institutions to exchange documents and information.

It has still not been established who the extracted data belonged to or who organised the digital attack. Nor has any evidence been found that the stolen information was published on the dark web.

The case was announced by Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev. He ordered an investigation into the actions and inactions of state bodies during the period when the hackers had access to the administration, and referred the matter to the Prosecutor’s Office. It is precisely the Prosecutor’s Office that must establish whether this involved oversights, deliberate actions or possible assistance to the hackers.

Experts warn of a risk to national security

Cybersecurity expert Yassen Tanev identified the lack of a trained team as one of the problems that allowed such an intrusion into the state infrastructure.

“The truth is that even if you have the technology in place, without a trained team there is no way to understand what is happening. Information is money, plus an informational strategic advantage for whoever was inside,” Tanev said.

Security expert Tihomir Bezlov linked the case to a series of incidents in the country, including fires at satellite antennas, threats to aircraft flights and fires at military warehouses. In his words, there are grounds to assume that the cyberattack may be part of a broader hybrid campaign, but this theory has not been confirmed by the investigating authorities.

At present, no perpetrators have been officially identified, nor has any country from which the group operated been named. The State Intelligence Agency and the other services continue to participate in the investigation, while the Prosecutor’s Office is yet to assess the evidence of possible violations and liability on the part of public officials.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, nova.bg