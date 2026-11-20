Weather in Bulgaria on Friday, November 20, will remain relatively warm for the season, but the wind will strengthen. According to a forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, it will shift to west-northwesterly. Minimum temperatures will be between 9° and 14°, while maximum temperatures will range between 15° and 20°.

„On Friday, the wind will shift to west-northwesterly and will strengthen“, meteorologists from the NIMH report. There will be rain in some places in Northern Bulgaria. Rainfall is also expected in mountainous areas.

Temperatures in the Cities

In Sofia, the forecast calls for a minimum temperature of around 10° and a maximum of around 17°. In Plovdiv, temperatures will be between 10° and 22°, in Varna – between 13° and 18°, and in Burgas – between 15° and 19°.

In Vidin, temperatures of 10° are expected in the morning, rising to 20° during the day. In Pleven, temperatures will be between 10° and 17°, in Ruse – between 11° and 18°, and in Stara Zagora – between 10° and 20°.

Conditions in the Mountains

It will be mostly cloudy in the mountains, with rainfall possible. At an altitude of 2,000 metres, temperatures will be around 0° to 5°, with rain and snow expected. At Musala Peak, temperatures are expected to range between minus 6° and minus 1°, at Botev Peak – between minus 3° and 1°, and at Cherni Vrah – between minus 2° and 2°.

The weather will remain windy and relatively warm over the weekend as well. Rain will fall in some places, while a drop in temperatures is expected next week.

Sources: bta.bg