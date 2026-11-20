There will be a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, and there will be no retreat from this goal, Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov said in an interview with BTA. His words came on the day when the National Assembly is due to elect its representatives to the new SJC.

“It was no coincidence that we extended a hand to the two political formations that have been proclaiming the need for change in the judiciary for years. We did not do it behind the scenes, nor did we propose a makeshift coalition. We proposed a partnership. I believe it will happen,” Naydenov said.

Parliament to elect 11 members

The procedure provides for the National Assembly to fill 11 seats from the parliamentary quota of the SJC—six in the Judges’ College and five in the Prosecutors’ College. At least 160 votes are required to elect each candidate. The procedure is the first item on parliament’s agenda.

The judges and prosecutors have already elected their representatives from the professional quota. The investigators are due to vote on November 21. The current composition of the SJC has had an expired mandate for nearly four years.

The Minister is also ready to resign

Asked whether he would resign if parliament failed to elect the members from its quota and there was no new composition of the SJC, Naydenov said that every minister must be ready to step down at any time.

“This position is more a responsibility than a privilege. I have no concerns about myself or my status,” the Justice Minister commented.

Naydenov said there was no evidence that economic, political or criminal circles had influenced the election of the judges and prosecutors. According to him, there was also no evidence of attempts to influence the upcoming election of the investigators and the parliamentary quota.

Regarding the so-called “network of chairpersons,” the Minister said that, if such a network had existed at all, it would not influence the functioning of the judiciary in the future.

The Prosecutor General and the budget

On the issue of electing a new Prosecutor General, Naydenov said that the judiciary could handle the matter on its own and that there was no need for him to nominate a candidate. In his view, the role of the Justice Minister is to establish the rules for the procedure. He also allowed for additional sociological surveys to be presented on the profile of the Prosecutor General whom society would like to see.

Regarding the judiciary’s budget for 2027, the Minister assured that no staff cuts or reductions in the salaries of employees and magistrates would be proposed.

Sources: news.bg