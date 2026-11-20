Some of the student dormitories in Sofia’s Student City are once again without heating and hot water. Students say the interruption began on Sunday, after heating services had been restored for around 10 days.

Residents of Block 52 of Sofia University are using space heaters and other electrical appliances to keep warm. To shower, they heat water in electric kettles and pots.

“Since Sunday, we have had neither hot water nor heating, forcing us to use space heaters and all kinds of electric heating appliances,” a student living in the block said.

According to another student, water sometimes runs briefly but stops while people are still showering. Electric heating appliances are generally prohibited in the dormitories, but some young people are using them because of the lack of heating.

This is also leading to higher electricity costs. Students report bills of around €80 per person. With three people in one room, the amount reaches nearly €240.

Problems continue after maintenance

“These are unaffordable expenses for students,” said a young woman living in a dormitory.

Students say the difficulties did not begin in recent days but have continued since the end of the annual maintenance carried out by Toplofikatsiya Sofia. Afterward, hot water was not restored on time, followed by another period of around two weeks without the service, and subsequently both heating and hot water were cut off again.

On November 3, some of the dormitories were left without heating, despite the phased start-up of heating services in Sofia having begun on October 29. On November 6, the Ministry of Education and Science announced that heating and hot water had been restored in all student dormitories in the capital.

The National Representation of Student Councils said it had received numerous reports from affected students since the evening of November 16. The organization sought assistance from the mayor of Sofia and the minister of education.

Utility points to deviations in the network

Toplofikatsiya Sofia explains the deteriorated heat supply with temporary deviations in the network’s thermo-hydraulic conditions. According to the company, these are causing changes in temperature and pressure in individual sections.

Emergency crews are working on the technical faults, while the commitment made was for the restoration of heating and hot water to begin in stages on the morning of November 19. However, students say they have not been given a specific deadline for the problem to be fully resolved and that neighboring dormitories have also been affected.

They are calling for immediate assistance from the institutions and the lasting restoration of normal heat supply. The case comes against the backdrop of the Sofia Municipal Council’s decision to commission the World Bank to prepare proposals for the recovery of Toplofikatsiya Sofia.

Sources: news.bg, vesti.bg, dariknews.bg