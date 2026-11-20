International hacker groups had access to the Bulgarian state’s information systems for more than five years, Innovation and Digital Transformation Minister Ivan Vasilev said. According to him, the access was discovered during the upgrade of the national cybersecurity system, and a report on the case was sent to the prosecutor’s office.

“From 2021 through 2022 until the summer of this year, international hacker groups had access to state information systems and, consequently, to state documents,” Vasilev told bTV. He specified that the attackers had been able to monitor the work of institutions and collect state information.

130 gigabytes of data downloaded

According to the minister, more than 130 gigabytes of information were downloaded from the state information network over the five-year period. The volume is equivalent to around 62 million pages of documents, but Vasilev did not identify any specific materials that had been extracted.

“This is not just about one or two documents. What matters, however, is the principle – the Bulgarian state had not been protected during these five years,” Ivan Vasilev said.

So far, there is no information that the personal data of Bulgarian citizens was affected or that financial damage occurred. It has also not been established who is behind the hacker groups. Vasilev said that various IP addresses around the world had been detected, but the technical traces did not allow a specific country or organization to be identified.

Access restricted and terminated

The minister said that the authorities had gone through several stages – identifying the intrusion, restricting access and removing the hackers from the state network. “We found the hackers in the systems and removed them over the past three or four months,” Vasilev said.

He described the condition of the infrastructure he had inherited as a “disorganized mess.” According to him, frequent changes in leadership and political instability had delayed the introduction of the necessary software and measures for monitoring state networks.

Vasilev stressed that complete protection against cyberattacks is impossible, but the state must detect malicious interference earlier and respond proactively. According to him, Bulgaria has the necessary specialists, and work on cybersecurity is continuing jointly with partners from the European Union and NATO.

The report to the prosecutor’s office is intended to clarify the actions and omissions of state bodies during the period in which the hackers had access to the systems. So far, no specific suspects have been named, nor has it been reported how the downloaded information was used.

Sources: news.bg, btvnovinite.bg