A protest calling for greater support for people with disabilities, mothers and families with children will be held outside Parliament. The initiative is organized by the “Dignity 2023” association and “Parents for Dignified Motherhood,” Nova TV reports.

One of the main demands is for the benefit for raising a child during the second year to be increased to 70% of gross insurable income. The organizers also insist that mothers who return to work during this period should receive the full amount of the benefit.

Demands concerning TELK and child benefits

Among the issues raised is also the need for reform of the TELK system. The protesters want benefits for children with disabilities to be increased every year, as well as an annual update of child allowances.

Another demand is to abolish the requirement for parents to keep receipts in order to use tax relief for their children’s extracurricular activities. In this way, the organizers are focusing both on support for families with young children and on measures for people with disabilities.

The information about the protest does not name specific representatives of the organizers who could present additional motives or deadlines for implementing the demands. No commitments from Parliament or the executive branch have been reported either.

Sources: news.bg