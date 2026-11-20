Bulgaria does not have sufficient capacity to shoot down drones over the Black Sea, while the institutions’ response is lagging behind developments. This was stated by journalist Veselin Staynev on Nova TV, where he commented on the attacks against commercial vessels and the country’s ability to counter similar threats.

“The whole issue lies in this delayed, lagging adoption of measures and even in some kind of panicked shifting of responsibility,” Veselin Staynev said.

He pointed to Romania as an example of a country with similar capabilities that has already taken action against drones in its airspace. According to data cited by Actualno, the Romanian Air Force has shot down six aerial drones.

Romania uses F-16s

On October 17, Romania’s Ministry of Defence announced that F-16 fighter jets had shot down two drones over the Black Sea near Sulina. The first aircraft entered the country’s airspace at 5:59 p.m. and was destroyed two minutes later, 25 kilometers southeast of Sulina. The second was shot down five minutes after entering the airspace, 20 kilometers east of the city.

Romanian Defence Minister Radu Miruță said the two drones were probably Russian. He said they had been flying at a speed of around 450 kilometers per hour, suggesting the “Geran-4” type used by Russia, but the final assessment would depend on an analysis of the wreckage.

Maritime drones are a more difficult target

Staynev and journalist Valeriy Todorov distinguished between aerial drones and craft that move on the surface of the sea. According to them, detecting maritime drones is more difficult because of the vast area that needs to be monitored and the limitations of systems operating over water.

To intercept an unmanned craft, its direction and speed must first be established. Its size, purpose and method of movement also affect the ability to respond. According to Todorov, Bulgaria has more surveillance capabilities in its territorial waters, but its capabilities in the open sea are considerably more limited.

The comments were made against the backdrop of a series of attacks against commercial vessels in the Black Sea off the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania. According to information cited by BNT, at least five cargo ships have been hit in recent weeks, with 23 sailors killed or missing.

Differences in positions on Romanian assistance

Bulgarian Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said that Romania had not offered Bulgaria assistance in using allied fighter jets against the maritime drones. In doing so, he rejected claims that the country had refused assistance from Bucharest.

Against this backdrop, the difference remains between Romania’s actions against drones that violated its airspace and the limitations Bulgaria cites in incidents within its exclusive economic zone. Staynev identified not only the lack of resources but also delayed decision-making as the main problem.

Sources: novini.bg, actualno.com, bntnews.bg