The prosecution has dropped the case against Stoyan Mavrodiev and Valka!? This cannot be true! Such things do not happen in this country.

In fact, it was clear that Mavrodiev’s return to Bulgaria was not accidental. It was arranged with the involvement of two politicians – Borisov and, above all, Peevski, who clearly had an interest in protecting one of their invaluable assets.

Let me reassure Mavrodiev: the case and the investigation can always be reopened. The question is why the termination was announced precisely yesterday.

The answer is not complicated. They are probably no longer so certain that they will be able to control the prosecution forever. That is why, before today’s vote in the National Assembly, they had to hurry to wash him clean – or at least create the impression that he had been cleared.

As great as Mavrodiev’s opinion of himself may be, he is support staff. Working capital in other people’s schemes. The only reason he is being saved is that he knows far too much about Peevski’s and Borisov’s dealings and dependencies.

Only now, in a rather strange twist, instead of doing him a favor, they are drawing attention to him that could quite naturally develop into "operational interest" from the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council and the prosecution. After all, they too will have to demonstrate some difference between the inherited system and the new administration.

There is also another unpleasant hypothesis: that the termination of the investigation is part of a broader political arrangement intended to ensure peace of mind for Dogan as well during his political retirement.

Because one unwritten rule continues to apply in this country: if you are powerful enough, you do not go to prison. If you become too dangerous because of what you know, street "justice" is applied.