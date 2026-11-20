The parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria” presented its candidates for the Judicial College of the Supreme Judicial Council to the National Assembly. The nominees named were Aneta Metodieva Antonova, Ivan Hristov Ranchev, Kalin Kirilov Batalski, Mihail Aleksandrov Malchev, Petyo Dimitrov Slavov and Silvia Dimitrova Tsanova.

A total of 13 candidates have been admitted for the six seats on the Judicial College. In a separate procedure for the parliamentary quota on the Supreme Judicial Council, MPs must elect 11 people—six to the Judicial College and five to the Prosecutorial College. The election of each candidate requires at least 160 votes.

The nominees’ professional experience

Aneta Antonova’s candidacy was presented by Dimitar Zdravkov. She has more than 30 years of professional experience, holds a PhD in law, is an associate professor of commercial law and is a lawyer with the Sofia Bar Association. Between 2011 and 2019, she was deputy dean of the Faculty of Law at Sofia University, and from 2019 to 2024 she was deputy rector of the university.

“I will submit annual reports on my work as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council if I am elected,” Antonova said during her hearing before Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee. She also pointed out that she has more than 20 years of experience as a lawyer and supported limiting the term for the secondment of magistrates.

Ivan Ranchev’s candidacy was presented by MP Galin Durev. Ranchev has more than 36 years of legal experience. He has worked as an investigator, a judge at the Plovdiv District Court, deputy president of the Plovdiv Military Court and a judge at the Plovdiv Court of Appeal. He also teaches at the Faculty of Law of Paisii Hilendarski University of Plovdiv.

Kalin Batalski is president of the Pernik District Court. He has served as a judge and president of the Radomir District Court, and subsequently as a judge at the Kyustendil District Court.

Mihail Malchev has judicial experience, teaching experience and academic work in the fields of civil, family and inheritance law. Petyo Slavov is a lawyer with experience in state institutions and administrative law, while Silvia Tsanova is a lawyer with more than 20 years of professional legal experience.

Parliament is yet to vote on the composition

The nominations for the parliamentary quota went through a hearing before the Legal Affairs Committee. Following the presentation of the candidates, the National Assembly must hold successive votes for the seats in the two colleges of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The new composition will also be completed with representatives of the professional quota. Judges have already elected their representatives to the Judicial College, while prosecutors have elected theirs to the Prosecutorial College.

Sources: trud.bg, vesti.bg, banker.bg