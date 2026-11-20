The chairman of Vazrazhdane exposed the backstage distribution of influence in the election of the parliamentary quota for the Supreme Judicial Council and warned those in power that their political calculation could prove extremely costly.

“A civilizational choice” when they have to govern with GERB and the DPS, and “salvation from GERB and the DPS” when they have to join forces with someone else. This is the worn-out political refrain with which We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria justify every one of their unprincipled deals. Today, however, the old scenario is being played out once again – this time with the participation of Progressive Bulgaria,” said Vazrazhdane Chairman Kostadin Kostadinov from the rostrum of the National Assembly.

Kostadinov pointed out that the formation with a full parliamentary majority had ceded 40% of its quota for the Supreme Judicial Council to representatives of We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria. Thus, instead of using the majority granted to it by voters, Progressive Bulgaria is effectively handing political influence to formations with incomparably less parliamentary weight. This is not principled politics, but yet another distribution of power under the pretext of reforms.

“This is the triumph of political hypocrisy that has led to the disgust of the vast majority of Bulgarian citizens with the political process,” Kostadinov said. He warned that those in power were repeating the mistakes of previous majorities and risked turning today’s partners into tomorrow’s political opponents. We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria have already proven that they know how to enter into alliances with some and then present themselves as their fiercest exposers.

Kostadinov was adamant that the election of the Supreme Judicial Council must not turn into haggling over party quotas and political loyalty. Candidates must be assessed on the basis of their professional qualities and independence, not on the basis of whom they are politically indebted to.

Vazrazhdane will take part in the vote and will support the candidates it has assessed on the basis of their professional qualities, among them Tsveta Rangelova.

In response to Anton Kutev, who defended the deal by arguing that judicial reform was necessary, Kostadinov recalled that We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria once used the same justifications to legitimize their alliance with GERB and the DPS. At the time, they also promised reforms in order to justify their political compromises. The result was a severe loss of public trust.

“In this case, we are talking about an unprincipled deal. And you will pay the price,” Kostadinov concluded.