“Bulgaria is open to investment. Bulgaria is open to German business. Germany is our leading political and economic partner, and the figures speak for themselves.” This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev during an economic forum in Berlin organized by the Association of Banks in Eastern Germany, attended by Michael Kretschmer, Minister-President of the German state of Saxony.

Addressing representatives of German business and financial institutions, Minister Pulev emphasized the strategic importance of economic relations between Bulgaria and Germany and the opportunities to deepen cooperation in high-tech manufacturing, microelectronics, the automotive industry, energy, high technology and other sectors.

“Over the past several decades, trade between the two countries has increased 16-fold. At present, more than 1,500 German companies are actively operating and creating added value in Bulgaria. Companies with German capital have created more than 50,000 jobs in our country. This is an extremely solid foundation on which we must and can build,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He noted that this was his third visit to Berlin since the beginning of the year, which was a clear sign of the priority importance the Bulgarian government attaches to relations with Germany. Pulev emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring political stability, a predictable economic environment and a consistent policy to promote investment.

The Deputy Prime Minister presented Bulgaria’s German partners with the key reforms undertaken by the government to improve the investment climate. These include consolidating investment support instruments within the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry and establishing a Central Coordination Unit to accelerate strategic investment projects. Pulev said that the new coordination model aims to ensure faster progress on investment proposals and more effective cooperation between businesses and state institutions.

According to him, the measures already taken are producing results, with foreign direct investment in Bulgaria recording significant growth during the first nine months compared with the same period last year.

The focus was placed on opportunities for industrial cooperation with the state of Saxony, which is among Europe’s leading centers for microelectronics, semiconductors and high-tech manufacturing. “Bulgaria has strong traditions in semiconductor manufacturing and microelectronics,” the Minister of Economy said. He stressed that Bulgaria has the potential to find its place in European value chains through chip design, testing and component manufacturing.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted the automotive industry as one of the most successful examples of Bulgarian-German industrial partnership. He announced that the sector already accounts for more than 10% of gross domestic product. “The automotive industry in Bulgaria is closely linked to German manufacturers and suppliers,” the Minister noted, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to adapt to the new global challenges facing the sector.

Pulev invited German companies to participate in upcoming projects to modernize Bulgarian infrastructure through public-private partnerships. He presented the new legislative framework for PPPs and the strategic partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. “We have undertaken a commitment to comprehensively modernize infrastructure in Bulgaria. This includes energy, transport, digital connectivity and industrial zones,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Minister of Economy identified energy infrastructure and energy storage technologies as a promising area for joint investment, including the development of data centers and artificial intelligence-based technologies. “Our country is establishing itself as a global center for energy storage through battery systems,” he added.

According to him, Bulgaria has favorable conditions for building integrated energy solutions combining electricity generation from renewable sources with systems for its storage. “This gives us the opportunity to build integrated energy solutions that can supply power to data centers and various artificial intelligence-based technologies,” Pulev said.

He confirmed the Bulgarian government’s readiness to deepen its strategic partnership with Germany and Saxony through specific investment projects, technology transfer and expanded industrial cooperation.