The Road Safety Institute (RBI) has sounded the alarm over the blocking of ongoing repairs and maintenance of the republican road network since August. The organization claims that the restriction was introduced by an order issued by Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov on 19 August 2026.

According to the RBI, Point 24 of Order No. RD-02-14-2816 prohibits the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency from approving assignments to contractors if the necessary funds exceed the approved budget for ongoing repairs and maintenance for 2026. The institute describes this as an administrative blockage that has hindered the timely commissioning of repair and safety works.

RIA requested more than €28.7 million for emergency works

The published statement says that the RIA management sent four urgent letters to the MRDPW – on 21 August, 3 September, 4 September and 8 September. They described a critical situation on the republican road network and requested the commissioning of works worth €28,762,682.47.

The tasks listed include introducing reversible traffic and securing critical sections along Road I-1, as well as works in the area under the Sofia Regional Road Administration. The RBI claims that the RIA's letters did not result in additional funding being provided.

RBI cites proposal to fund works from the personnel budget

The institute cites a written response from Ivan Shishkov to Alexander Todorov, Chairman of the RIA Management Board. It proposes that the necessary funds be provided through an amendment to the agency's budget and a reduction in personnel expenses.

“Fund the management of the critical situation from the funds allocated under the ‘Personnel’ budget item.”

The RBI objects that in this way, road markings, road signs, guardrails and the securing of high-risk sections would be financed at the expense of the budget for employee remuneration at the RIA. Trud also described the conflict between the MRDPW and the road agency as a dispute over tens of millions of euros and said that the organization was calling for the direct intervention of the prime minister.

Organization calls for investigations and transparency over spending

The RBI claims that the delay led to the most favorable months for repairs being missed and that some of the works began at the end of November – amid low temperatures and just before the winter season. Examples cited include the Topli Dol bypass, the Vladaya area and other key routes.

The organization links the blockage of maintenance to 54 additional deaths. However, the published materials do not present an independent analysis proving a direct causal link between the administrative decisions and the specific number of victims.

The RBI is calling on the prosecution service and the competent authorities to investigate Order No. RD-02-14-2816 of 19 August and the subsequent correspondence between the MRDPW and the RIA. The organization is also demanding the publication of the contracts, assignments and payments related to the nearly €200 million allocated for road maintenance, as well as the schedule for emergency safety measures on the critical sections.

Sources: petel.bg, trud.bg