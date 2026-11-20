The National Assembly elected the 11 members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota. Six of them will be part of the Judges’ College, while five will join the Prosecutors’ College. At least 160 votes were required for the election of each candidate.

Emil Dechev, Ivan Ranchev, Kalin Batalski, Petyo Slavov, Tanya Radulovska and Tsvetko Lazarov will join the Judges’ College. Ivan Ranchev, Petyo Slavov and Tsvetko Lazarov received the strongest support – 226 votes “for” each. Kalin Batalski was supported by 225 MPs, Tanya Radulovska received 189 votes, and Emil Dechev – 167.

Andrey Yankulov, Veselin Vuchkov, Ekaterina Salkova, Ivan Kalibatsev and Krasimir Komsalov were elected as members of the Prosecutors’ College. Veselin Vuchkov and Ekaterina Salkova each received 227 votes, Ivan Kalibatsev and Krasimir Komsalov – 226 each, while Andrey Yankulov received 203 votes “for”. The voting results were published after the individual votes had concluded.

The vote took place against a backdrop of political accusations

The election began after the candidates were heard by the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee. A total of 20 different candidates took part in the procedure, with 21 nominations in all, as Emil Dechev was nominated for both colleges.

Before the vote, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) claimed that the names of the future members had been agreed in advance. “Everything has been agreed between the ruling parties and We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria,” said the formation’s leader, Delyan Peevski. The claim was made before the vote began, while the MRF presented a list of 11 candidates whom it said would be elected.

Democratic Bulgaria rejected the accusations and said the aim was to elect the new composition without the determining influence of GERB and the MRF. The positions of the parliamentary forces were presented in the plenary hall before the vote.

The election of a representative of the investigators is next

The election of the parliamentary quota marks the completion of the main part of the procedure for filling the new Supreme Judicial Council. Judges and prosecutors have already elected their representatives from the professional quota. The General Assembly of Investigators is due to continue on November 21 the election of one council member from their quota, the Supreme Judicial Council announced.

Once all the elections have concluded, the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council will be able to be constituted. The council will play a key role in personnel decisions within the judiciary, including the election of heads of the supreme courts and the Prosecutor General.

Sources: 24plovdiv.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg