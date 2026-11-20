The National Assembly elected the 11 members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota, while “Progressive Bulgaria” rejected allegations that the vote was the result of a new political arrangement with “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria”. Six of those elected will serve on the Judges’ College, while five will serve on the Prosecutors’ College.

Emil Dechev, Ivan Ranchev, Kalin Batalski, Petyo Slavov, Tanya Radulovska and Tsvetko Lazarov were elected to the Judges’ College. Andrey Yankulov, Veselin Vuchkov, Ekaterina Salkova, Ivan Kalibatsev and Krasimir Komsalov will join the Prosecutors’ College. A qualified majority of 160 votes was required for each candidate.

Ruling parties reject claims of a deal

“Progressive Bulgaria” has 131 MPs and cannot secure the constitutionally required majority on its own. This was precisely what prompted GERB to accuse the ruling parties of having made prior deals with PP-DB.

“A political arrangement is a symbolic term for a form of governance. For joint governance. Now, is it an arrangement that we receive the support of both PP and DB on a number of laws? Is it an arrangement? It is not an arrangement,” said Slavi Vitanov of “Progressive Bulgaria”. According to him, the election of the SJC does not mean joint governance with other parties.

Before the vote, Boyko Borissov said he saw a new political arrangement between “Progressive Bulgaria”, “We Continue the Change”, “Democratic Bulgaria” and other formations. From the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Delyan Peevski announced that the party would support most of the candidates, but would not vote for Emil Dechev, Andrey Yankulov or the nomination of “Revival”.

The SJC is the first step toward broader reform

Anton Kutev of “Progressive Bulgaria” said the political dispute should not block the election. “What we must do, and what all of us in this chamber are obliged to do, is give Bulgarians the new SJC, subsequently the new Prosecutor General, and subsequently a different judicial system,” he said.

The new council will have a five-year mandate. Judges and prosecutors have already elected their representatives from the professional quota, while investigators are due to elect their representative on November 21.

The election of the parliamentary quota is only one of the stages in the announced judicial reform. The government programme envisages additional changes to the rules for electing the Prosecutor General, the President of the Supreme Court of Cassation and the President of the Supreme Administrative Court, as well as mechanisms for public accountability and vetting of candidates.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, nova.bg, dariknews.bg