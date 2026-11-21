The weather on Saturday, November 21, will be changeable and windy, with rain in some areas. Minimum temperatures will range between 5° and 10°, while maximum temperatures will be between 15° and 20°. In Sofia, temperatures of around 6° are expected in the morning and around 15° during the day.

„The weather will remain quite dynamic over the weekend, with variable cloudiness and strong winds,“ reports the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The wind will shift from southwesterly to northwesterly, temporarily becoming strong and gusty in eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains. It will strengthen in the Danubian Plain. No significant amounts of precipitation are expected.

Rain Along the Black Sea Coast and Snow in the Mountains

During the night leading into Saturday, rain showers will fall mainly in the northern and eastern regions. During the day, precipitation will occur mostly in the mountainous, western and southern parts of the country. Cloud cover over the mountains will be more often considerable, with rain changing to snow above 1,800 metres. The maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be around 9°, while at 2,000 metres it will be around 1°.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will be more substantial before noon, with rain in many places. In the afternoon, cloud cover will decrease and sunny weather will prevail. Maximum temperatures will range between 16° and 17°, sea water temperatures will be between 13° and 15°, and the sea will be at force 2-3.

Sources: bta.bg