Payment of the €50 Christmas bonuses has begun for around 500,000 people. Those eligible are no longer only pensioners, but also some children, young people and vulnerable families.

The first amounts have been transferred by bank. People who receive their funds through post offices will be able to collect them from Monday. The reason is that the money needs time to reach the post office counters.

What the assistance will be used for

Todorka Angelova has already received the bonus by bank transfer. The pensioner says she will use the money for food and holiday shopping.

“It’s not a lot, but it’s not little either. €50 is enough to buy your groceries for Christmas,” says Todorka Angelova.

For the first time, the Christmas bonuses also cover vulnerable families. Among them is the family of Svetlin Borisov, whose daughter has type 1 diabetes. The girl receives a €290 pension, while her parents live on low incomes.

The family will use the assistance to buy blood sugar monitoring supplies, which are not covered by the health insurance fund. Borisov says he pays €250 in monthly rent, around €100 for electricity and €50 for water.

Discontent over the new rules

“This morning my child’s blood sugar dropped to 3.2, low blood sugar; we are on our feet for 24 hours a day and currently live on low incomes,” explains Svetlin Borisov.

Expanding the group of recipients does not mean that every pensioner with a low income will receive a bonus. Eligibility also depends on the other conditions set out in the new rules.

Vera Koleva says she receives a €300 pension but was not informed that she was entitled to Christmas assistance. According to her, her husband received the bonus until last year, but is no longer among those eligible.

“It is not humane toward people; it is not ethical,” says Vera Koleva.

Some of the people included on the assistance list visited post offices, only to find out that payments there will begin on Monday.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg