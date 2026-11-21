A 14-year-old boy died in a hospital in Silistra after falling from an electric scooter on the road between Dulovo and Cherkovna village four days ago. The child was not wearing a helmet and was carrying another child, who suffered less serious injuries.

The boy was taken to the hospital with severe traumatic brain injury. Emergency surgery was performed, and medics from Varna also took part in the attempt to save him.

“The child was in a coma. As a result of the skull fractures, his condition was irreversible,” said neurologist Radoslav Nedelchev from the Silistra General Hospital.

According to him, the lack of a helmet likely reduced the child’s chances. The other person involved in the incident was also not wearing protective equipment but escaped with less serious injuries.

Investigators examine the scooter’s speed

According to the initial findings, the electric scooter was travelling at nearly 100 kilometres per hour. Ivelin Chafalanov of the Silistra District Prosecutor’s Office said that the children had lost control and fallen as a result of the high speed.

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in the case under the supervision of the Silistra District Prosecutor’s Office. Two expert examinations are to be commissioned. Once they have been completed, the case materials will be sent to the District Prosecutor’s Office.

Calls for a ban for minors

The tragedy has prompted calls in the Silistra region for a ban on electric scooters for minors. Local residents are calling for stricter restrictions because of the speeds some of the vehicles can reach and the children’s lack of experience.

According to data presented by the Bulgarian National Television, 582 accidents involving electric scooters were registered in the country from the beginning of the year through the end of October. Seven people died in them, while 477 were injured. Throughout 2025, there were 588 accidents, with 176 children among those injured.

Sources: bntnews.bg