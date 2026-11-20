Ukrainian children learn to recognize different types of missiles by their sound before they learn the multiplication table. This was stated by Ukraine’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, in a statement marking World Children’s Day.

„Ukrainian children have learned to distinguish between different types of missiles by their sound before learning the multiplication table,“ Ilashchuk wrote. According to her, they do their homework to the sound of explosions, spend nights in bomb shelters and, instead of playing in playgrounds, weave camouflage nets.

Children born in Ukraine after February 24, 2022, do not know what life in peacetime is like, the diplomat noted. Some of them study online or in underground facilities because of the threat posed by Russian missiles and drones. Ilashchuk noted that thousands of schools, kindergartens, libraries, hospitals and children’s creative centers have been destroyed.

Hundreds killed and thousands injured

According to data presented by the Ukrainian ambassador, 771 Ukrainian children had been killed and more than 3,000 injured in Russian shelling by November 2026. The youngest victim was two days old.

About 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain under the control of the Russian occupation authorities, Ilashchuk claimed. According to her, some of them have been forcibly taken away, while others are unable to leave the occupied territories.

Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, has publicly stated that more than 744,000 Ukrainian children were being „settled“ in Russia. Ilashchuk accused the Russian authorities of failing to provide sufficient information about their whereabouts, making it difficult to establish their identities and work on returning them.

Dispute over the identity of deported children

The ambassador also warned of attempts to erase Ukrainian national identity. According to her, the citizenship of deported children is changed, they are placed with Russian families and attempts by them to leave the country are obstructed.

Ukraine’s Regional Center for Human Rights has documented 165 re-education camps, Ilashchuk noted. According to her, the children there are subjected to militarization and Russification. She also referred to the findings of the Moscow Mechanism of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, according to which Russia’s actions are part of a deliberate and systematic policy aimed at erasing Ukrainian identity.

Ilashchuk further claimed that the Russian authorities had attempted to include Ukrainian children on lists for the exchange of prisoners of war. „Children cannot be prisoners of war. They are not objects to be auctioned off,“ the diplomat said.

International efforts to bring them back

In her statement, the ambassador recalled findings from the UN secretary-general’s 2025 report on children and armed conflict, presented on June 16, 2026. It documented the killing and maiming of children, attacks on schools and hospitals, sexual violence and unlawful deportations.

According to Ilashchuk, in March 2026, an independent international commission of inquiry established by the UN classified the deportation and enforced disappearance of Ukrainian children as crimes against humanity. She also cited a resolution of the European Parliament dated November 12, 2026, which, according to her, defines the actions against Ukrainian children as meeting the legal definition of genocide.

Ukraine and Canada have established the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children as part of the „Bring Kids Back UA“ initiative. Forty-six countries, the European Union, the Council of Europe and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly have joined it.

So far, 2,825 Ukrainian children have been returned, Olesya Ilashchuk noted. According to her, their return is only the beginning of a long recovery process.