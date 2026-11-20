“Prime Minister Rumen Radev’s ‘honeymoon’ is over, and the government is now facing serious challenges,” former Energy Minister Rumen Ovcharov said on the “The Day ON AIR” programme on Bulgaria ON AIR.

“Rumen Radev’s honeymoon is over. He needs to pull himself together and clean out the Augean stables—and they are very serious, because these Augean stables will sink him. Let him play the role of Hercules,” Ovcharov said.

He linked his assessment to problems in state governance and the energy sector. Among the issues he highlighted were the losses at Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant and fuel prices. According to him, Lukoil is maintaining lower prices.

Assessment of the budget

Ovcharov described the draft 2027 budget as normal and said it set the right directions for state policy. He identified the reduction in spending, the downsizing of the administration and changes to the social security system as positive elements.

“For me, the budget is normal. It sets directions. These directions are the right ones—reducing spending, reducing the administration, and beginning to clean up the social security system, with employees starting to pay their social security contributions,” the former energy minister said.

The draft budget was approved by the Council of Ministers on 16 November. The medium-term budget forecast envisages the deficit under the consolidated fiscal programme falling from 5.5% of gross domestic product in 2026 to 3.5% in 2027. The government expects public debt to reach €44.3 billion in 2027.

However, the Fiscal Council warned that if the identified risks materialise, the deficit could remain above 3% until 2029. The expert body described the budget framework as being at risk should revenues and spending develop unfavourably.

Banks and pension funds

Ovcharov also commented on the banking sector’s profits. According to him, they could reach €2 billion for the year. “30% on a profit of €2 billion is not €200 million,” he said, raising the question of the expected tax revenue.

The former minister viewed the government’s actions concerning private pension companies positively. According to him, when citizens pay into private pension funds, their expected pension from the National Social Security Institute (NOI) may be 11–12% lower, with the difference reaching 20% after several years.

Ovcharov also said that he had no confidence in the judicial system and levelled political accusations at the way it operates. These assessments represent his position and are not established facts regarding specific violations.