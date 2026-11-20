The election of the new Supreme Judicial Council was a “very well-executed tactical move” by “Progressive Bulgaria”, said the deputy chair of the parliamentary group, Slavi Vasilev, on the BNT programme “More of the Day”. According to him, filling the parliamentary quota in the SJC fulfilled one of the formation’s promises and represented a step forward.

“This is a very well-executed tactical move on the part of PB,” Vasilev said.

According to him, people who had previously felt isolated were deliberately included in the process. The aim was to show that GERB and DPS no longer had any influence. Vasilev said that the differences between the political forces would remain, but that as an MP he was obliged to take into account moves that were in line with the positions he had always defended.

Expanded Opportunities for Nominations

Vasilev linked the beginning of the process to the amendments to the Judicial System Act. According to him, expanding the opportunities for nominations had made it possible for representatives of civil society and professional organisations to participate in the procedure.

In his view, this enabled “Progressive Bulgaria” to hold open talks with “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria”. He described these formations as politically discredited, but stressed that they were represented in the National Assembly and that talks with them were necessary.

The Beginning of Change in the Judicial System

The deputy chair of the parliamentary group said that the election of the new SJC marked the beginning of an end to the behind-the-scenes deals that, in his view, had long determined the development of the judicial system.

Vasilev also commented on the cabinet’s budget, describing it as “a small miracle” given the economic conditions and the size of the deficit. He said that state spending had been limited without eliminating social benefits, and expected a reform-oriented policy to be demonstrated in other areas in the future.