“Sofia has been nominated in the Best Christmas Markets in Europe 2026 competition! We have a chance to rank our city among the best Christmas destinations in Europe.” Mayor Vasil Terziev said this at the opening of the Sofia Christmas Fest Christmas village in front of the National Palace of Culture. He urged Sofia residents to vote for their city.

Anyone can help by voting here:https://www.europeanbestdestinations.com/christmas-markets/vote-2026/

“Once again, I realized how much Sofia changes at Christmas. The lights, the music, the lively squares, the people who stop for a photo by the Christmas tree or simply stay outside a little longer to be together. Every year, we put in more and more effort to make Sofia even more beautiful and festive,” Terziev also said.

The mayor of Sofia noted that many more things have been prepared for the Christmas holidays this year and will be unveiled in the coming days.

„I would like the festive appearance of the city to remind us of something bigger as well: Sofia is a shared home for people with different stories, dreams and traditions. Our task is to make this city ever more welcoming, beautiful and hospitable, so that everyone feels welcome here. Because the way our city looks and feels is also part of how we treat one another,“ Terziev also said at the opening.

„There is something very special about Christmas. It makes us slow down, look around, seek out our loved ones and give ourselves more time together. To enjoy the little things, the smiles, the encounters and the shared moments,“ the mayor added.

Terziev noted that the lights along the streets, the decorated squares and the festive music change the way the city feels. He expressed hope that more people would walk around Sofia in December, discover their favorite places and enjoy the festive program. The mayor wished Sofia residents light, peace and warmth during the holidays, more reasons to be together and more kindness among them.

Acrobatics on ice and a concert on opening night

The official opening began at 6:30 p.m. with hosts Deo and Viki Terziyska, who had prepared surprises for the audience. The program included an acrobatic ice show at 6:45 p.m., which spectators could watch by the rink or on the screen near the stage. From 7:30 p.m., Viki and Deo offered a musical greeting to visitors, followed by a Christmas concert featuring young artists from the Zornitsa Arts Center and participants in The Voice of Bulgaria.

Ice rink open every day until 11:00 p.m.

The ice rink in front of the National Palace of Culture covers an area of 320 sq. m and will be open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sessions begin at the top of every hour, last 45 minutes and have a capacity of up to 100 people. More than 600 pairs of skates are available for rent. Children under 6 years of age are admitted only with an accompanying adult. Tickets are sold on site and online through Eventim.

One euro from every ticket sold for the rink will be donated in support of the „Do It Now“ campaign. One of the festival’s charitable initiatives is also „From Child to Child – Become a Secret Santa,“ organized in partnership with „Rotary.“

Christmas walks, a market and entertainment for the whole family

The Christmas village will welcome visitors every day from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. At the arts and farmers’ market, Bulgarian artists, craftspeople and producers will offer handmade gifts, festive items and farm products. Visitors can also enjoy festive music, food and drinks.

Children and their families can ride a carousel shaped like a glowing Christmas tree, take a ride in Santa Claus’s sleigh using virtual reality glasses or join an interactive walk with games and riddles. From November 20 to December 27, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the festively decorated Ikarus retro bus will offer Christmas rides through the streets of Sofia.

The Christmas village in front of the National Palace of Culture is one of the city’s main festive spaces, along with the one at St. Alexander Nevsky Square, where the lights on Sofia’s Christmas tree will be switched on.