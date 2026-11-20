The lack of a clear vision for judicial reform is fueling suspicions of a new political configuration. This was stated by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Tatyana Burudzhieva after Parliament voted for its representatives to the new Supreme Judicial Council.

On NOVA NEWS’s programme “The Day Live”, she pointed out that the questions surrounding a possible new “coalition assembly” stem not only from public statements by political leaders. According to her, the suspicions are also being reinforced by the actions that “Progressive Bulgaria” has not taken on the issue of judicial reform.

“It did not become clear what their judicial reform would be,” Burudzhieva commented.

According to her, the issue was also declared during the election campaign, but no specifics have followed so far. Thus, the election of Parliament’s quota to the Supreme Judicial Council is being viewed not only as a personnel decision, but also as a test of the political forces’ real intentions.

Debate on the SJC remained focused on personnel

Burudzhieva believes that the discussion of the new composition of the SJC focused mainly on replacing specific individuals. According to her, this shifts the conversation away from the necessary structural and institutional changes.

“The judicial system definitely needs reform,” the political scientist said. She added that there is no significant disagreement between politicians and society on this issue. What remains unclear, however, is exactly what changes will be undertaken and within what timeframe.

Criticism of PP and DB’s strategy

In her analysis, Burudzhieva also commented on the political conduct of “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria”. According to her, the two formations claim the ambition to be the leading and indispensable force in the right-wing political space, but their actions often work in the opposite direction.

“Their tactics have been devised and implemented throughout in such a way as to hinder the achievement of the strategic goal,” she pointed out.

The political scientist called on politicians to explain their intentions clearly instead of leaving society to construct its own versions of what is happening. According to her, quickly clarifying the contentious issues is a way to limit speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding judicial reform and the election of the new SJC.