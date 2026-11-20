Two damaged merchant ships continue to drift in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone, southeast of Cape Kaliakra. The gas carrier GAS HUSKY, IMO number 9507764, and the general cargo ship BETUL 8, IMO number 8817198, are still afloat, bTV Novinite reports, citing the specialised maritime portal Maritime.bg.

The locations of the two vessels were established by Bulgaria’s Air Force and Navy. New navigational warnings have been issued for them, informing passing vessels of their positions. Location data has also been submitted by merchant ships that passed through the area.

The Wreckage of KHORYV Has Sunk off Shabla

Meanwhile, the bow section of the 119-metre motor vessel KHORYV has finally sunk between Tyulenovo and Cape Shabla. For several weeks, the wreckage had been rising above the water’s surface near Bulgaria’s easternmost point.

On 19 November, vessels from the Bulgarian Navy surveyed the area. It was established that there is around 50 metres of water above the sunken wreckage. According to the published information, the wreckage no longer poses a hazard to navigation.

The situation involving GAS HUSKY and BETUL 8 continues to be monitored, while the positions of the two drifting ships remain included in navigational warnings concerning the safety of maritime traffic off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.