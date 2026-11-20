Can anyone from the Ministry of Energy, BEH or Bulgargaz explain why Bulgaria is showing no visible interest in negotiating natural gas supplies from Romania and the Neptun Deep field, where production is scheduled to begin in 2027?

This is the largest new source of natural gas in the region, located immediately next to Bulgaria. Expected production is around 8 billion cubic metres per year. Hungary is already negotiating supplies, Germany has a contract with Uniper, and a number of other European markets are positioning themselves to gain access to the new resource.

Bulgaria – no.

And this despite the fact that we share a border, have existing gas transmission infrastructure and an obvious strategic interest in diversifying supplies.

Even more interestingly, Bulgartransgaz has announced an increase in transmission capacity from Bulgaria to Romania, but no strategy has been publicly presented for how Bulgaria will secure access to Romania’s new gas production in the opposite direction.

The question is not only whether Bulgargaz will purchase certain quantities. The question is whether the state has any strategy at all for participating in trade in the new regional resource and whether BEH is using its capabilities to secure competitive supplies for the Bulgarian market.

When Hungary is negotiating, Germany is arranging supplies and Romania is preparing to become a major regional exporter, Bulgaria’s silence can hardly be explained solely by /non/-market circumstances.

Who decided that Bulgaria has no interest in gas from Neptun Deep, and why? Has there even been an analysis of the possibilities for supplies, prices, capacity and long-term contracts?

Or will we once again find ourselves in a situation where our neighbours negotiate the resources while we explain why we did not take part? So as not to annoy Putin?!