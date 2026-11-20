The historic building of the National Assembly was lit up in blue in support of the National Campaign Against Violence Against and Among Children, “Be Brave, Be Kind”. The initiative of the State Agency for Child Protection is dedicated to World Children’s Day and the 37th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

National Assembly Chairwoman Michaela Dotsova said that children are the future and a responsibility of society.

“Each and every one of us must do what is necessary to ensure that they live in a safe, protected, peaceful and supportive environment,” she said.

According to her, parliament’s support for the cause of the State Agency for Child Protection demonstrates the institutions’ shared commitment to preventing all forms of violence against and among children.

A call for open debate

Dotsova described open and honest debate on the issue as an important step towards resolving it. She said that campaigns such as “Be Brave, Be Kind” draw society’s attention to the topic and raise awareness.

According to the chairwoman of the National Assembly, the initiative gives hope to affected children and their families. World Children’s Day is observed every year on November 20, the date on which, in 1989, the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.