The National Assembly elected 11 members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota – six to the Judicial College and five to the Prosecutorial College. Each candidate had to receive at least 160 votes, and those elected will fill the parliamentary quota in the new composition of the body responsible for judicial appointments.

Emil Dechev, Ivan Ranchev, Kalin Batalski, Petyo Slavov, Tanya Radulovska-Mandadzhieva and Tsvetko Lazarov were elected to the Judicial College. Andrey Yankulov, Veselin Vuchkov, Ekaterina Getova, Ivan Kalibatsev and Krasimir Komsalov will join the Prosecutorial College.

After the vote, Nadezhda Yordanova, chair of the parliamentary group of “Democratic Bulgaria”, said that the formation had fulfilled its commitment to voters to elect an SJC without the participation of Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski.

“The election of the SJC in itself is not judicial reform,” Yordanova said.

She said that, according to DB, the next step should be a debate on amendments to the Constitution. The goals include limiting the powers of the Prosecutor General, reforming the prosecution service, introducing judicial oversight of its actions and changing the role of the Prosecutor General in the Prosecutorial College.

Yordanova said that DB was already holding consultations with experts, representatives of the professional community and parliamentarians. However, she said it was still too early to discuss a specific timetable. Before the constitutional debate, the election of an Inspectorate to the SJC is to take place, and according to her, its functions should also be changed with regard to the work of the prosecution service.

The dispute over influence on the election

During the debate, Delyan Peevski said that the Movement for Rights and Freedoms would not support the candidacies of Emil Dechev and Andrey Yankulov, but would vote for the other nominees. Bozhidar Bozhanov of DB described the election as fulfillment of the commitment for the SJC to be formed without the votes of GERB and the MRF.

The distribution of the votes shows that a number of the elected candidates also received support from MPs belonging to GERB-SDS and the MRF. Emil Dechev and Andrey Yankulov were not supported by the MRF, while the other elected members received votes of varying levels from the two parliamentary groups. This is also the reason why political assessments of the influence on the election differ.

Yordanova also said that the Constitutional Court had declared parts of the amendments through which DB had sought to limit the powers of the Prosecutor General unconstitutional. According to her, the crisis surrounding the status of this office continues, and a solution must be found within the constitutional limitations left by the court.

Bozhidar Bozhanov said that DB would seek the broadest possible consensus on the future amendments. He said that the formation was also ready to discuss the rules for the so-called “housebook” in the selection of a caretaker prime minister, although DB’s initial proposal had been for the outgoing cabinet to continue performing its functions as a caretaker government.