“Progressive Bulgaria” has caught PP and DB, and they have made a new political arrangement with the ruling parties. This is how DPS leader Delyan Peevski commented on the election of the parliamentary quota on the Supreme Judicial Council.

“Today, I acknowledge the skill of the rulers from “Progressive Bulgaria” in catching, like a great fisherman, two fish—not golden ones—PP and DB, and putting them in an aquarium. They caught them with great bait—they gave them four seats. There is no opposition in their person anymore; there is a political arrangement,” Peevski told journalists in parliament. He added that the leader of “Progressive Bulgaria” could put the two formations “in the aquarium in his office”.

His comment came after the vote in which the National Assembly elected 11 members of the SJC from the parliamentary quota—six to the Judges’ College and five to the Prosecutors’ College. Peevski presented the distribution as an agreement under which PP and DB received four seats, while the rest went to the ruling formation. This is a political assessment by the DPS leader, not a formally announced coalition agreement.

The SJC vote

Emil Ivanov Dechev, Ivan Hristov Ranchev, Kalin Kirilov Batalski, Petyo Dimitrov Slavov, Tanya Atanasova Radulovska-Madamzhieva and Tsvetko Asparuhov Lazarov were elected to the Judges’ College. Andrey Ivanov Yankulov, Veselin Borislavov Vuchkov, Ekaterina Salkova Getova, Ivan Georgiev Kalibatsev and Krasimir Stefanov Komsalov joined the Prosecutors’ College.

Before the vote, Peevski said that the DPS would support the SJC candidates with the exception of Emil Dechev, Andrey Yankulov and the nomination of “Revival”. According to him, the aim was for responsibility for the future composition of the judicial council to remain with the “new political arrangement” between the ruling parties and PP-DB.

The allegations of a deal

A day before the election, GERB leader Boyko Borissov said that he could see PP and DB negotiating with “Progressive Bulgaria” in the corridors of the National Assembly. He denied that GERB had taken part in any such talks.

“Democratic Bulgaria” said before the vote that it would keep its election promise for the election of the SJC to take place outside the status quo. Each candidacy required a qualified majority of 160 votes, making the support of other parliamentary groups necessary for the election.

After the vote, Peevski said that PP and DB no longer had grounds to present themselves as an opposition and that “there was no reason for them to take to the squares”. Neither formation has officially announced that it is participating in a governing coalition with “Progressive Bulgaria”.

Sources: novini.bg, 24chasa.bg, btvnovinite.bg