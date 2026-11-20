“We Continue the Change” expects the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council to withstand political pressure and dependencies that could influence their decisions. The position was expressed by MP Velislav Velichkov during the debate in the National Assembly, after Parliament elected the 11 representatives from its quota.

“The worst thing that could happen in the country is for us not to elect a new SJC today. This would be the Parliament’s final capitulation before the oligarchy that has appropriated the administration of the judiciary,” Velichkov said from the parliamentary rostrum. He added that failing to elect a new composition would call constitutionalism and the meaning of parliamentarism into question.

Who are the new members of the SJC

Emil Dechev, Ivan Ranchev, Kalin Batalski, Petyo Slavov, Tanya Radulovska-Mandadzhieva and Tsvetko Lazarov were elected to the Judges’ College. Andrey Yankulov, Veselin Vuchkov, Ekaterina Salkova, Ivan Kalibatsev and Krasimir Komsalov will join the Prosecutors’ College.

Each candidate needed at least 160 votes. The vote was held after a procedure involving a total of 21 nominations – 13 for the Judges’ College and eight for the Prosecutors’ College. According to the published results, the elected candidates received between 167 and 227 votes.

The new composition was elected more than four years after the mandate of the current SJC expired. The council will have the authority to participate in personnel decisions concerning magistrates and in the selection of heads of bodies within the judiciary.

Dispute over a political deal

The election was accompanied by sharp political accusations. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) said that the names of the new members had been agreed in advance between the governing “Progressive Bulgaria,” PP and “Democratic Bulgaria.” The party’s leader, Delyan Peevski, said that his formation would support most of the candidates but would vote against Emil Dechev, Andrey Yankulov and the nomination of “Revival.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov of DB rejected the claim of a deal with GERB and DPS and said that the new SJC had been elected without the votes of the two formations. Velichkov of PP said that the candidates who had spoken about the compromised independence of the judiciary had been attacked most strongly.

The newly elected members are yet to take office. They will be expected to make personnel decisions independently of political pressure and to show whether the election of the new SJC will lead to a change in the operation of the judicial system.

Sources: darik.bg, news.bg, bntnews.bg