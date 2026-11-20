The leader of Vazrazhdane, Kostadin Kostadinov, accused Progressive Bulgaria of giving 40% of the seats in the parliamentary quota of the Supreme Judicial Council to We Continue the Change and Democratic Bulgaria. His statement came after the election of the 11 representatives of the National Assembly to the new SJC.

“Progressive Bulgaria has given PP and DB 40% of the seats in the parliamentary quota of the SJC,” Kostadinov said. According to him, there are secret agreements between the three formations, while GERB and DPS assisted with the election.

The claims are a political assessment by the leader of Vazrazhdane and are not supported by evidence of a prior agreement in the published data. Kostadinov nevertheless said that the elected members had not received support because of their professional qualities, but because they would carry out the decisions of their political patrons.

He apologized to Vazrazhdane candidate Tsveta Rangelova, who was not elected, and pointed out that his party had supported three other candidacies because of the nominees’ professional qualities. Kostadinov predicted that those in power would pay a high political price for the vote and did not rule out a decline in public support for them.

Parliament elected 11 members of the SJC

The National Assembly filled its parliamentary quota with 11 SJC members from a total of 20 different candidates. There had been 21 nominations submitted, as one candidate had been proposed for two seats. The election requires a two-thirds majority of the lawmakers.

Those elected were Emil Dechev, Ivan Ranchev, Kalin Batalski, Petyo Slavov, Tanya Radulovska-Madamzhieva, Tsvetko Lazarov, Andrey Yankulov, Veselin Vuchkov, Ekaterina Salkova-Getova, Ivan Kalibatsev and Krasimir Komsalov. The vote was divided between the Judges’ and Prosecutors’ colleges.

The debate in parliament was accompanied by accusations of a new political “assembly”. Progressive Bulgaria rejected the claims of an agreement. Anton Kutev said that parliament was obliged to give citizens a new SJC, then elect a new prosecutor general and begin reform of the judicial system.

“What we have to do is give Bulgarians the new SJC,” Kutev said.

Kostadinov expects new clashes

According to Kostadinov, the agreements between the formations will continue during the election of a new prosecutor general. He said that the procedure could be conducted according to the “same” political scheme which, in his view, had been used in the election of the parliamentary quota. The leader of Vazrazhdane did not rule out similar agreements during the election of the SJC Inspectorate.

Kostadinov did not provide specific evidence for the alleged scheme, while representatives of the accused formations rejected it. The new composition of the SJC is yet to be supplemented with members from the judiciary’s professional quota.

Sources: news.bg, bnrnews.bg, dariknews.bg