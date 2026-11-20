Residents of Sofia’s “Hristo Smirnenski” neighborhood took to the streets in protest over outages at Toplofikatsiya and the lack of heating and hot water. The protest has led to traffic being blocked in the area, NOVA reported.

Traffic has been restricted on “Hristo Smirnenski” and “Slatinska Reka” streets. The information provided does not specify how many people are taking part in the protest, nor when the outages are expected to be fixed and the heating supply restored.

Toplofikatsiya has also not released a comment on the reasons for the interruption of services. NOVA has broadcast video footage of the protest and published a photograph from the scene.