The teams of the Sofia Municipality’s Directorate for Emergency Assistance and Prevention (EAP) are continuing to work on clearing the aftermath of the strong winds in Sofia. They have been on the ground for a second day, after numerous reports of damage and dangerous situations were received today as well.

More than 90 reports were received and addressed in the past 24 hours alone.

They include fallen trees and branches, including onto cars, overturned and displaced waste containers, damaged construction-site fence panels, problems with electrical panels and cables, dangerous sheets of metal from residential buildings, and malfunctions affecting traffic lights.

Most of the reports have already been addressed, with priority given to situations involving more serious damage and an immediate risk to people and traffic. The teams are continuing their work on the ground, with mainly smaller branches in gardens and spaces between residential buildings still needing to be cleared.

Sofia Municipality urges citizens and construction companies to exercise caution and, in strong winds, take the necessary safety measures to limit the risk of accidents and damage.

Construction companies and contractors must inspect and secure fence panels, scaffolding and all elements of construction sites that could be knocked down or carried away by the wind.

Citizens should also exercise caution:

Remove flowerpots, furniture and other unsecured items from balconies and terraces.

Do not park your cars under trees or near unstable structures.

Avoid staying or passing under trees, near construction fences, scaffolding and dangerous façades.

Limit outdoor travel when it is not necessary.

In dangerous situations, call 112.

Sofia Municipality continues to monitor the current situation and coordinate the work of the teams on the ground.