Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to Bulgaria, H.E. Andrea Ikić-Böhm. The main topics of the talks were the security environment in the Black Sea, efforts to ensure safe navigation and countering hybrid threats.

During the meeting, Minister Stoyanov expressed concern about the escalation of tensions in the Black Sea region and the consequences for maritime communications and freedom of navigation. “In an increasingly complex security environment, the Bulgarian Armed Forces are strictly carrying out their search and rescue tasks, while the Navy and Air Force maintain a constant state of readiness to respond,” the minister said.

He said that Bulgaria was working to enhance maritime security in close cooperation with Romania and Türkiye, as well as within NATO. “Bulgaria relies on allied support, while at the same time it has deployed its own forces and assets along the Black Sea coast,” Stoyanov stressed.

The talks also addressed the creation of a Black Sea security hub. Minister Stoyanov explained that a memorandum between Bulgaria and Romania was due to be signed. According to him, data from the hub could be used by various centres in European countries, which, however, need to be connected in a common network and work in coordination. The minister presented the capabilities of the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in the areas of cybersecurity, monitoring the marine environment and forecasting environmental risks, including spills and other potential incidents in the Black Sea.

The defence minister also briefed the Austrian ambassador on the ministry’s efforts to accelerate the development of defence capabilities. He said that Bulgaria was fulfilling its commitments to increase defence spending, with more than 40% of the defence budget being allocated to modernisation for the first time.



Ambassador Andrea Ikić-Böhm congratulated Bulgaria on the successful operations to rescue sailors in the Black Sea. She shared her concern about the situation in the region and its impact on international trade routes.

The issues discussed also included the situation in Ukraine, including the participation of a European negotiating team in efforts to find a diplomatic solution.